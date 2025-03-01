Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Target Price Performance

Target Announces Dividend

Target stock opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Target by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

