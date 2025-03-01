Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after buying an additional 1,349,999 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 5,877,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $8,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

