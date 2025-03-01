Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 318,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,728,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

