Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,773,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

