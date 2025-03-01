The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Position Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bancorp by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after buying an additional 144,867 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 238,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

