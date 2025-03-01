The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.09.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$71.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$60.68 and a 12 month high of C$80.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

