The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target to $15.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

