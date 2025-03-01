TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

