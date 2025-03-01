Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 10,787 call options.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,679,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

