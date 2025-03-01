TransDigm Group Q2 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.11. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.98 EPS.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,368.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,314.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.65. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
