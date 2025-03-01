TransDigm Group Q2 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.11. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.98 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,368.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,314.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.65. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.