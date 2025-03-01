Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

TFIN opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 198,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

