Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. Tronox has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.29%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 98.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 174,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 543,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 18.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 831,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126,846 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.