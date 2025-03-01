Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,297 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in QXO were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QXO by 64,992.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,245,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO opened at $12.73 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

