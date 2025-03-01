Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,091 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $196.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.