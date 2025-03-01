Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genpact by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

