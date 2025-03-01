Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $595,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

