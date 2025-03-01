TSE:MFI FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$26.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.