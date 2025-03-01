UBS Group Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,320.06. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,407.86. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $950,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.