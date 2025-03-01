UBS Group Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $190.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $217.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globant from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

GLOB opened at $150.29 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $145.42 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

