UBS Group Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $7.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,691 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,191,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

