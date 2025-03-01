UBS Group Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $56.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 342,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.