Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $271.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.02. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 111.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

