Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

