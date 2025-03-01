Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

