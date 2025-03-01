Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,506,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $991,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 155.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $498,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.