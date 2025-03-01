Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

