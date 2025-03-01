Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, a growth of 448.6% from the January 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Vast Renewables stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Get Vast Renewables alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vast Renewables stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Vast Renewables as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vast Renewables

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.