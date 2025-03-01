Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vast Renewables Stock Performance
Vast Renewables stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
