Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 48.0% in February

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vasta Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of Vasta Platform worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

