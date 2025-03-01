Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 48.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vasta Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTAFree Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of Vasta Platform worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.