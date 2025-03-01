Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.73 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $45,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,282.50. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $302,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,819.51. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,533 shares of company stock worth $815,584. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

