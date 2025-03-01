Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VERX stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $735,764.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,136,288.02. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $418,513.95. This represents a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 858,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,160,958. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vertex by 22.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

