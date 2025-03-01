Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vertex were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 126.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 344.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Down 6.5 %

Vertex stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $735,764.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344,754 shares in the company, valued at $74,136,288.02. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $11,903,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,708.80. This trade represents a 42.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 858,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,160,958. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.