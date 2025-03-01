Walt Disney FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 22,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

