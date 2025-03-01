Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $14,547,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

