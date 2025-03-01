Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,207,000 after buying an additional 7,923,926 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,973 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 2,198.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 507,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 485,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.81.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,465.60. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This represents a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,333 shares of company stock worth $2,124,602. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.70 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

