Wedbush Estimates CAVA Group’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for CAVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $94.98 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This represents a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.