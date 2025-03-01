Wedbush Forecasts Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $489.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average of $436.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

