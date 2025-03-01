Wedbush Has Pessimistic View of Jack in the Box Q2 Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -90.26%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

