Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for Playtika Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Playtika in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Playtika has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Playtika by 19.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Playtika by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playtika by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,381,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,171,168.31. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

