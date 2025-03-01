Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $396.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.72. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

