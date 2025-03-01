Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Sinclair Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $964.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.55. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 378.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

