Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $296.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,321 shares of company stock worth $111,763,803 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

