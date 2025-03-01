Wendy’s’ (WEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

