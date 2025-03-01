Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 43.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.