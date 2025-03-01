Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

