What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for CCO Q1 Earnings?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $613.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

