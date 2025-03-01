What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AAP Q1 Earnings?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

