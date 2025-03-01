What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Photronics Q2 Earnings?

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Photronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

PLAB stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,642. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. This represents a 9.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,000 shares of company stock worth $4,878,810. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

