What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for BEAM Q1 Earnings?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

