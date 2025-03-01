What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for BEAM Q2 Earnings?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $45.05.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.